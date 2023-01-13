Some APC youths from the northeast have withdrawn their support for Senator Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2023 polls

They accused the APC vice presidential candidate of chasing away party members to the opposition with his attitude

The APC campaign council, however, stated that the former governor of Borno state cannot pander to the interest of just one group

FCT, Abuja - The leadership of the North-East Youth and Stakeholders Forum of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have withdraw their support for the APC vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

At a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, January 12, the group Shettima of undermining their efforts.

The acting chairman of the APC North-East Youth and Stakeholders Forum, Shaibu Tilde, said Shetima’s snub shortly after his victory has led to the loss of some foundational members of the structure.

The Punch newspaper quoted him as saying:

“We the youths in the northeast have lost our zonal treasurer from his home state of Borno, Yusuf Shariff Banki, due to his failure to support youth in the region to launch massive mobilisation. It is worth noting, gentlemen, that Sheriff led over five hundred thousand youth to the PDP.

“As if that wasn’t enough, our zonal organising secretary, Hon. Murtala Gamji of Taraba led over two hundred youths to the NNPP, and our zonal women leader, Amina Manga of Bauchi led one million women to the PDP.

“Out of the 8 million youth votes we have already mobilized for Bola Tinubu, our presidential candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima has already plundered over 3 million through his actions with the wave of defections from our party. This is simply unacceptable!

“In light of this, we urge our party’s vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, to immediately reverse his steps and correct his error for the sake of the party, the region, and the teeming youth.”

He lamented that Senator Shettima has failed to recognise the group as a formidable youth force of the party that stood by him in realising his ambition to become the vice presidential candidate from the northeast region.

He added:

“As a result, the Northeast APC Youth Forum wishes to withdraw its unequivocal support for Sen. Shettima.”

Shettima treats all groups equally, APC PCC reacts

Responding to the assertions, the presidential campaign council of the APC has reacted to the allegation of abandonment leveled against Shettima by the group.

According to the council, Shettima has been working with all the groups and will not favour anyone above the other.

Minister of state, labour and employment and chief spokesperson of the councl, Festus Keyamo SAN disclosed this in a chat with Vanguard newspaper on Thursday night, Janaury 12.

