The Kwara State Social Democratic Party’s Gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Hakeem Oladimeji Lawal has bemoaned the dehumanization of Kwara workers by the State government over the celebration salary payment as achievement, stressing that payment of salary should be seen as an obligation of an employer to it's employee.

The International financial expert who made this disclosure while featuring on Oro-ilu SOBI 101.9 FM’s flagship current affairs programme, enjoined politicians to stop disrespecting the electorates through unnecessary celebration for doing jobs they were elected to do, adding that Infrastructural facilities such as construction of roads and other projects should not also be listed as a major achievement.

Photo credit: Aila Solomon

Lawal, who frowned at the system adopted by the current administration on internally generated revenue of the state promised to correct the wrong if elected in 2023 general elections.

He also maintained that his government would ensure equitable distribution of resources by ensuring that all the sixteen Local Government Areas in the state are functioning well.

The SDP Governorship candidate equally promised to resuscitate all the neglected sectors, including agriculture, education, sports and others as he urged the people of Kwara State to vote for his party in its quest to make the state among the best in Nigeria.

He said “ In 2019, we made promises to Kwarans, especially on issues regarding local government and civil servants’ welfare. It is only responsible of a leader to adhere to those promises. Unfortunately, the current administration isn’t doing that .

“If we supported Gov. AbdulRazaq in his executive rascality as described by the Court, then we are deviating from what we said OTOGE to in 2019 and that is one of the reasons we parted ways with him.

“When we have employees recruited to do certain jobs and still engage consultants to do the same job. That’s double jeopardy.

“Salary payment isn’t an achievement, it is an obligation. These people worked for the state and it is their entitlement to get paid and the government’s duty to pay salaries” he added

