The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has said the voting revolution would be adopted to defeat the opposition in the state in the forthcoming poll

Wike said the voting revolution would help the consolidation team to be elected in the state in the next month's poll

According to Wike, the PDP in the state would commence its campaign on Monday Omoku, the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government areas headquarters

Ahoada west, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has disclosed that voting revolution would be one of the strategies the people of the state will deploy in the forthcoming election to defeat opponents in the state.

Wike explained that the voting revolution would ensure that the consolidation team, which would be headed by the presidential candidate of the PDP, Siminialaye Fubara, was elected, Tribune reported.

Nyesom Wike reveals voting strategy to defeat opposition in Rivers Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

The governor said this at the flag-off of the Obodhi-Ozochi road/bridge construction in the Ahoada west local government area of the state on Wednesday, January 11.

Latest about Nyesom Wike, PDP, Rivers, 2023 election

The PDP chieftain also revealed that the PDP would begin his campaign in the state on Monday in Omoku, the headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area, adding that it would be in the interest of the people of the state to vote Fubara, the PDP governorship candidate.

He stressed that the people will also enjoy if they vote for the PDP national and state legislative candidates in the consolidation of the gains of the past 7 years.

According to the governor, there will be stagnation in the progress the state is making if the people vote any opposition party into power.

Wike then urged the people of Ekpeye land to prepare themselves and be part of the voting revolution with the same energy they show when they received the dividends of democracy by his administration.

Source: Legit.ng