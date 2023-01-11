Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, has met with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state at the state house

Tinubu, in the company of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and Imo's Hope Uzodinma, met with the governor after his campaign rally in the state

The APC presidential candidate was earlier reported to have made a deal with the PDP G5 governors in London, in which both of them have denied

Enugu - There is growing tension in the camp of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, meets with one of the aggrieved governors of his party.

Following his campaign in Enugu on Wednesday, January 11, Tinubu paid a courtesy visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the state house, a development that is unusual for the APC presidential candidate.

Tinubu meets Wike's ally in Enugu

Ugwuanyi is one of the aggrieved governors of the PDP who are referred to as G5 or Integrity Group and have vowed not to take part in the presidential campaign of Atiku.

Other G5 of the PDP include Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Okezie Okpeazi of Abia, Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

It was recently reported that Tinubu made deal with 4 of the 5 aggrieved PDP governors in London but the former Lagos state governor denied having a deal with the Wike-led G5.

The PDP on the other hand had vowed to expel the G5 governors and dissolve the structure of the party in their states if they declared support for any other presidential candidates aside from Atiku.

The governors have also denied having any deal with any presidential candidate and would make their preferred presidential candidate known to their supporters.

