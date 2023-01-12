Ahead of the commencement of Big Brother Naija Titans, the Labour Party has described it as a means of distracting the youths

The Labour Party in a warning to its supporters claimed the reality show was being sponsored by a major opposition parties

According to the political party, it is not against the show but called for the show to be shifted to another date for the common good of all

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

One of the major political parties in the 2023 general election, the Labour Party (LP) has issued warnings to Ni¬gerians especially youths ahead of the commencement of the popular reality Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) tagged: ’The Titans’ scheduled to start on Sunday, January 15.

According to the Chief Spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential Campaign Committee, (LP-PCC), Dr Yunusa Tanko, he stated press briefing in Enugu, on Wednesday that the show is targeted at distracting Nigerian youths from casting their votes on the election dates.

Labour Party claims BBNaija Titans is being sponsored by opposition party. Credit: @peterobi

Source: Instagram

LP alleges BBNaija Titans is being sponsored by an opposition party

Tanko in his statement also claimed that the reality show was being sponsored by an opposition party as he linked a son of one of the presidential candidates to be an active collaborator of the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In his words:

“We have credible information that it’s being sponsored by one of the major opposition parties to distract the Nigerian youths from changing the leadership that has placed them in perilous times laced with abject poverty,” he said.

LP is not against BBNaija

The Labour Party said it was not against the show, which helps you to break the poverty line but the timing

“As a party we are not against reality shows because it helps the Nigerian youths to break the poverty line but for now, for the common good of all it should be shifted to another convenient date,” Tanko added.

BBNaija Titans start January 15

Legit.ng reported that BBNaija organisers announced plans for a new season of the Big Brother show but with a different twist.

The new season, which is tagged Big Brother Titans, is to be a combination of both Nigerian and South African housemates.

However, the organisers kept the number of housemates under wraps and noted that it will be revealed at the show's opening ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng