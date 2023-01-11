Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo representing Adamawa North Senatorial District has decided to appeal a court judgment disqualifying him from contesting the senatorial seat in the 2023 general elections on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC lawmaker on Wednesday, January 11, made this decision known while responding to the ruling at the state high court 3 presided over by Justice Danladi Mohammed.

During an exclusive interview with Channels TV on Wednesday, Abbo referred to the court ruling as cash and carry verdict.

Insisting that he will appeal the ruling in the Court of Appeal, the lawmaker faulted the entire process by stating that those who expelled him from the party are not local government party executives and as such, lack the jurisdiction to take the action.

According to the APC's constitution, only the ward executive has the right to punish any erring member of the party and not the local government.

Even more, Abbo, during the interview, disclosed that Justice Mohammed had once issued a restraining order on the local government executives from parading themselves as holders of the offices

