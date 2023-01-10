Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has said that he is yet to make known his preferred presidential candidate

Ortom, who denied making any endorsement, said on Tuesday, January 10, that when he makes his choice known, he will not impose it on anyone

The Benue governor stated that a report which claimed that he has endorsed Atiku Abubakar is aimed at embarrassing the PDP G5

Benue - The governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom, has reacted to claims that he has picked Atiku Abubakar as his choice of presidential candidate ahead of the February 25 election.

Ortom denied having endorsed Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate, The Cable reports.

Ortom said he has not endorsed any presidential candidate (Photo: @GovSamuelOrtom)

The Benue governor made it clear that he will not impose his choice on the state when he finally makes his decision known.

Terver Akase, Ortom's adviser on media and publicity, said in a statement seen by The Punch:

“When the governor met with the expanded state caucus of PDP yesterday, January 9, 2023, at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi, his message to them was crystal clear that the national leadership of PDP has failed to utilise its internal conflict resolution mechanism which has led to the crisis rocking the party.

“The governor said during the meeting that if the crisis is not resolved before the elections, he would be left with no other option than to take a stand on the matter. He added, however, that he wouldn’t impose his decision on members of the party in the state."

Reacting to the report on the governor's alleged endorsement of Atiku, Akase noted that the publication is not only false but also mischievous as it is targeted at embarrassing the five governors who have chosen the path of justice, fairness, and equity.

He added:

"Manufacturers of the said report were apparently on a desperate mission to score a cheap political point."

