Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has said he would not stop fighting for justice, equity, and fairness in the country.

The governor made the commitment while receiving an award titled "LEADERSHIP Politician of the Year 2022," Leadership reported.

Wike also revealed that the national assembly is scared and is under pressure to pass the Niger Delta Development Commission's (NDDC) N500 billion budget as a result of the 2023 election.

He made the comment during the presentation of the letter of nomination to him by the management of the media in Port Harcourt on Monday, January 9.

The governor also challenged the media to live up to expectations in making the government accountable.

Source: Legit.ng