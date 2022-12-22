Amid the crisis rocking the PDP ahead of the 2023 elections, Governor Ortom has urged the Benue people not to vote according to parties.

The Benue state governor who is one of the G5 Governors urged residents to vote for individuals that can be trusted

Ahead of 2023, Ortom and four other PDP governors are not campaigning for the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, due to the unresolved internal crisis

Makurdi, Benue state - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Governor Samuel Ortom has urged the people of Benue state to vote for individuals that can be trusted and not according to parties.

The governor of Benue state said this on Thursday, December 22, after signing the N179.5 billion 2023 appropriation bill into law, The Punch reported.

He said:

“Come 2023, let us work hard and vote according to the election and not according to the party.

“We must know those people who have prospects to help us and the country. Let us be truthful when we sit to consider this and may God direct us."

Atiku, G5 Governors and the PDP crisis

Ortom is one of the G5 governors who are not campaigning for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The five aggrieved governors pulled out of Atiku's campaign following the PDP's failure to grant their demand.

They want the party to remove Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman and replace him with a southerner.

