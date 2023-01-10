President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that all his property is in Nigeria and he has no square inch outside the country

Damaturu, Yobe - President Muhammadu Buhari, who will be leaving office in 4 months' time, has disclosed that he has no properties outside Nigeria and nobody can accuse him of embezzlement.

While speaking at the state banquet organised in his honour in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital on Monday night, January 9, the President said, ‘‘I do not have one square inch outside Nigeria,’’ Premium Times reported.

Where Buhari's property can be found

Buhari then urged Nigerians to remain patriotic, reiterating his position 30 years ago that Nigerians have no other country and everyone must stay to salvage the country.

The president noted that the critical security problem that his administrated inherited about 8 years ago remained the potent and pervasive terrorism threat.

In his delight, normalcy has returned to the affected states, particularly in the northeast.

He recounted how the terrorism threat was taking over the northeast geopolitical zone and Yobe was one of the most hit states when it comes to terrorism.

Buhari then declared that his administration had fulfilled the promises it made to Nigerians in his May 29, 2015, inaugural speech that he will tackle Boko Haram terrorists at all fronts and return the country to stability.

The president's revelation is coming at a time he is preparing to leave office in less than 4 months.

