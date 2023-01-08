Ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, controversies have begun to play out among candidates

The flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) becomes the latest victim as his whereabouts are unknown

Concern Nigerians and political enthusiasts took to Twitter to vent their displeasure over his disappearance from the public domain

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has become a trending topic on Twitter over his sudden disappearance in the media.

Rumours have been making the rounds that the Adamawa-born politician had left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to ill health.

Some political pundits have tipped Atiku Abubakar as one of the favourites to win the 2023 presidential polls. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Atiku is known for frequenting the UAE before now and his recent disappearance from the public domain has raised eyebrows.

Netizens aim dig at Atiku

A Twitter user with name Shakirah Emi lo kan said:

"Atiku is always missing one way or the other and you won’t see any outrage, Asiwaju that is always present everywhere is who they call a sick man. That being said, Where is Atiku?"

@tboss_guy said:

"With the question of "Where is Atiku" on the lips of everyone, it will be a heroic act of the highest regard if he (Atiku), seeing he has no support to win, declares his withdrawal and support for Peter Obi.

"It will be a nail on the coffin for the old political class."

@abubakar2726586 said:

"We forgot only 33-34% of Nigerians are on social media while 66% are not, do you think social media can win election in Nigeria?

"Let be careful who wish for and vote for we have seen how 2015 election turns to be, many promises are yet to be fulfilled. So forget where is ATIKU."

