President Muhammadu Buhari and some other APC chieftains have not been very active in campaigning for Bola Tinubu, the party's presidential candidate

A PDP chieftain, Dele Momodu believes this is because they are embarrassed by the quality of APC rallies which have suffered a number of gaffes

Tinubu has become a topic of conversation and content for skits on social media following his many gaffes during his presidential campaign

Dele Momodu, director of strategic communications of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, claims President Muhammadu Buhari and some All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains are not campaigning for Bola Tinubu because they are too embarrassed.

In a statement on Saturday, January 7, Momodu said it is obvious the APC chieftains are not proud of the quality of their presidential campaigns which has been one gaffe after the other, The Cable reports.

The PDP chieftain said it has been one gaffe after another with Tinubu. Photo credit: CHIEF DR DELE MOMODU

Momodu stated that APC presidential candidate has failed to market his manifesto and has brought more grief to the party than glory.

The statement read:

“It is obvious that the President, Muhammadu Buhari and many senior APC chieftains are palpably embarrassed about the quality of their presidential campaigns, which has been extremely lacklustre.

“Their candidate has failed miserably to even sell his own manifesto. It has been one gaffe after the other."

Tinubu has become content for skit makers

Momodu noted that Buhari was able to defend himself when he was accused of some shortcomings in the past, but in Tinubu's case, he and his team have resorted only to bullying the opposition and the media, This Day added.

According to him, social media is awash with embarrassing jokes and comedy skits about Tinubu, who used to be a well-respected southwest political icon.

He disclosed that the first disturbing sign that all was not well in the APC was when Buhari handed the party flag to Tinubu without saying a word.

“Not even chief Asiwaju’s ally and former attorney-general of Lagos state, Vice-President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has been seen standing next to him to defend his policies and personal character and attributes,” Momodu stated.

“Balablu, Blu, Bulaba, Blu,” other gaffes by Tinubu

If there is any presidential candidate who has made the most gaffes ahead of the 2023 elections, it would be Bola Tinubu.

Balablu, Blu, Bulaba, Blu is one of the many gaffes that the presidential hopeful made in Imo. He was suspected to have pronounced the word in place of hullabaloo.

At another out, he was heard saying “God bless PD… APC”, and asking youths to get their APV, while referring to permanent voter cards (PVCs), to vote for his party.

