Nigeria's legal icon Afe Babalola (SAN) has predicted the winner of the forthcoming 2023 presidential election

At a press briefing in Ado Ekiti, the elder statesman said the poll would be won by the highest spender, not the best among the candidates

The statement by the respected founder of Afe Babalola University is attracting mixed reactions from Nigerians

Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state - Elder statesman Afe Babalola (SAN) has stirred reactions from Nigerians after saying the forthcoming 2023 presidential election will be won by the highest spender and not the best among the candidates.

Babalola, a respected senior lawyer and founder of Afe Babalolo University said this at a media briefing in Ado Ekiti.

Elder statesman and legal icon said the highest spender will win the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria. Photo credit: @Opetuyii

Source: Twitter

The elder statesman said the election will not produce a winner Nigeria really needs so long it is conducted under the 1999 constitution.

He said:

“It is not who can make a difference that will win this election, I repeat, it is not the person who has all it takes – age, health, education, and patriotism, that will win the election; the winner of this election I can bet it, is going to be the person who has made money in this country.

“It is the person who has the money that will win,” the legal icon buttressed.

2023 presidential election: Nigerians react to Afe Babalola's statement

Kingsley Moghalu, @MoghaluKingsley, said:

"Oil dey dis elder statesman man head. Nigeria’s political system today worships at the feet of mammon. Period. Whether that will bring the salvation we crave is anyone’s guess. #NewConstitution"

big stepper, @wolearoge, tweeted:

"Afe Babalola said "highest spender will win the next election"

"Those who share this view are the ones I particularly have a problem with. You know the highest spender means more hardship for the ppl and the best your wisdom has is: appreciate the fact and do nothing to avert evil."

Jeff Okoroafor, @JeffOkoroafor, said:

"Dear Afe Babalola, highest spender will not WIN this 2023 presidential election - Tinubu @officialABAT, and Atiku will spend and spend and spend, but in the end, Peter Obi @PeterObi will emerge victorious. Nigerians will make sure of this."

Humblestar Medcin commented on Facebook:

"For your mind, Thank God you are not God. God is directly involved in this particular election. We will vote for that person who has all it takes to lead us at this critical time but God will finally decide and once HE decides.No man created by HIM will oppose it."

Dejal Idris Abodunrin said:

"They have weaponized hunger and waiting for election day. Nigerians must shine their eyes."

Akaninyene B. Sunday said:

"This is an INSULT to the good people of Nigeria. We are determined to change the narratives."

Afe Babalola says Nigeria will collapse if 1999 constitution is used to conduct 2023 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Babalola said Nigeria would grind to a halt if it should conduct the 2023 general elections with the present 1999 Constitution.

The elder statesman said there was an urgent need for the National Assembly to pass a resolution adopting the 1960 Constitution before the next general elections.

