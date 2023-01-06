Goody Chukwudi Nwa Eze, a talented Nigerian boy has held a thanksgiving mass in his village to celebrate building a car

The 19-year-old secondary school leaver created a G-Wagon lookalike himself over a period of three years

The lad said that he didn't learn to build anywhere and that he had previously done a tricycle and a Lexus car lookalike

A Nigerian boy identified as Goody Chukwudi Nwa Eze has been celebrated on social media for building a G-Wagon car himself.

The 19-year-old took his new whip for a thanksgiving mass on New Year's day at the Holy Ghost parish in Ikpamodo in his hometown.

It took him three years to build. Photo Credit: Nsukka Home And Abroad Connect

The Enugu indigene who recently completed secondary school noted while speaking to an interviewer that it took him a period of three years to build.

Goody said that he is self-taught and had in the past built a tricycle and a Lexus car lookalike. He showed off its fine interior and its bonnet which still needs to be worked on.

Social media users praised the talented lad who hails from Umu Agbo, Ikapmodo, Enugu-Ezike in Igbo-Eze North LGA of Enugu state.

Social media reactions

Ọbata Ihe Adị said:

"That's awesome! Congrats!, Our youths are talented but just that we are still in the wrong country, called Nigeria.

"Only Bịafra will make our youths great!"

Muhammed Al-hassan said:

"This deserves a federal government and the other xxxxxx attention including international organizations to support this raw gifts, his state Governor should be among the invited guests,..

"Or better still this occasion should even take place at the government house for more handsome support."

Johnpaul Obiora said:

"Thanks giving for what, instead of seeking for support them they go thanks giving.

They should be very careful oo.

"Not all the village People happy about this(Maka ndu)."

Shadrach Akinkugbe said:

"None of Nigeria so call politicians will support this guy all what they are interested in is general elections & what will be the outcome of the general election is general corruption."

Chieme Martha said:

"Please you people should save his life by taking him out of the village. Before they remember the boy. I cover you with the blood of Jesus Christ."

Man builds a car with sticks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had built a car using sticks.

In a video seen on the Instagram handle of BCR Worldwide, the young man mounted the car and kick-started it.

While it is not clear how long it took him to put the sticks together to make the car, some people have hailed the man for his efforts. Others however say they do not find the man's car to be good at all as it does not show creativity.

Nevertheless, the man rode the car in public to the admiration of many people who gathered to take a look at it.

