There are indications that the cold war between Governor Makinde and the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, may be fizzling out

This is as Taye Adebisi, aka Taye Currency, Fuji musician and aide to Governor Makinde campaigned for Atiku in Ibadan

Other prominent supporters of the Oyo state governor such as Bisi Ilaka and Joseph Tegbe also joined the campaign on Wednesday, January 4

Ibadan, Oyo state - Taye Adebisi, popularly known as Taye Currency, Popular Fuji musician and aide to Governor Seyi Makinde joined the campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Ibadan on Wednesday, January 4.

Nigerian Tribune reported that the development suggests that the seeming cold war between the Oyo state governor and Atiku appeared to be fizzling out.

Governor Seyi Makinde's aide, Taye Currency, campaigned for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, in Ibadan. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Legit.ng gathers that Taye Currency led the entertainment of a mammoth crowd during a “Freedom Walk for Atiku, in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

He is a Special Assistant to the Oyo state governor on entertainment.

Other supporters of Governor Makinde such as Bisi Ilaka (PDP candidate for Oyo Central senatorial district election), Joseph Tegbe (PDP candidate for Oyo South senatorial district) joined the campaign train.

Details emerge as G5 Governors meet in Ibadan, take decision on presidential candidate to support

In another report, G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have allegedly abandoned their attempt to endorse a single presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Members of the G5, Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) arrived in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital on Wednesday, January 4, for the flag-off of the re-election campaign of the host governor, Makinde.

Ahead of the rally scheduled to hold on Thursday, January 5, the G5 Governors reportedly held a meeting on Wednesday night in order to consider the emerging reality.

PDP crisis: Makinde speaks on reconciliation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Makinde said all hope was not lost in the bid to resolve the crisis rocking the PDP ahead of the 2023 polls.

Speaking on who the G5- Governors would support for the presidential election, Makinde expressed hope that some form of alignment would be reached before the election.

The Oyo state governor spoke while fielding questions from reporters shortly after signing the Bill on Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo Law 2022.

