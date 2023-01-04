Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has led another survey released ahead of the 2023 presidential election

The former governor of Anambra state led Tinubu, Atiku and Kwankwaso, with 44% of the respondents indicating they will vote for him in the forthcoming election

APC's Bola Tinubu comes second in the survey which was conducted by Market Trends International

The survey also highlighted how the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, lost the top spot to Obi

Victoria Island, Lagos - Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has maintained the leading edge as Market Trends International released its survey about the 2023 presidential election.

The research agency headquartered in Lagos stated that Obi has the highest favourable rating to be the next president of Nigeria based on its recent opinion survey which was conducted nationally.

Legit.ng gathers that the former governor of Anambra state has the highest favourable rating, with 44% of the respondents indicating they will vote for him in the forthcoming election.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, came second in the survey with 19% of the respondents saying they would vote for the former Lagos governor.

On the third spot is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, with 16% of the respondents going for him.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) came forth as 14% of the respondents went for him.

A report by the agency said the result of the survey surprised Nigerians because the Labour Party and Peter Obi had no presence in the Nigerian presidential scene as of December 2021.

2023 presidency: How PDP presidential candidate Atiku lost the top spot

According to Market Trends International, the PDP was initially seen as the most popular party to win the 2023 presidential election as of December 2021, with 52% of respondents indicating PDP to win were elections to be held in December 2021.

When asked in 2021 whom they will vote for, 28% of respondents leaned towards voting for the PDP while 45% of respondents were undecided and did not know which party they would lean towards voting for.

The research agency suggested that Peter Obi's emergence in the presidential race and the decision of the G5 Governors to withdraw their support from Atiku could be the reason why the PDP lost momentum.

2023: What the next president should tackle immediately

Meanwhile, respondents in the survey by Market Trends International were also asked to advise the incoming president on challenges to tackle immediately after he resumes office.

The top priority for the incoming president, according to the respondents, should be:

Insecurity (46%)

Collapsed Economy (20%)

Unemployment (18%)

