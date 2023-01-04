Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has been referred to as the greatest elder statesman of all time

This claim was made by the Labour Party chieftain and former gubernatorial candidate in Lagos state Babatunde Gbadamosi

He stated that Obasanjo was greater than President Muhammadu Buhari and APC flagbearer Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Babatunde Gbadamosi, chieftain of the Labour Party has described ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo as greater than President Muhammadu Buhari, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all the chieftains of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) combined.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the former Lagos state gubernatorial candidate made this submission on Tuesday, January 3 in a series of tweets.

Gbadamosi figuratively refers to Obasanjo's endorsement as being superior to other elder statesmen in Nigeria. Photo: @BOGbadams

This comes after the former president in his new year's message endorsed the presidential bid of Peter Obi, a move that the ruling party vehemently criticised and berated.

Similarly, the presidency also reacted to the endorsement while stating that the incumbent was far ahead of Obasanjo.

Gbadamosi on the other hand in a series of tweets said:

“I mentioned in 2019 that the greatness in Obasanjo’s little finger far exceeds that of Tinubu, Buhari and ALL the leaders of the APC combined. That remains true to this day.

“I refer all the mindless shills shrieking about how Obasanjo is somehow “jealous” of Tinubu, or “envious” of the achievements of Buhari, to this assertion. Where Obasanjo has set foot upon on this earth, both of them combined will never even smell.

“If there ever was such a thing as VICARIOUS AMBITION, Obasanjo has carried that for all of us since the Civil War, demonstrated it during his short but most impactful stint as military Head of State, and performed virtual miracles as two-term elected President."

“If a man of Obasanjo’s calibre endorsed Obi, é get why.”

Meanwhile, Peter Obi will be entering next month's election as one of the top favourites as he remains the only candidate with two high-profile endorsements heading into the crucial presidential polls.

He will however battle with top presidential candidates like Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

