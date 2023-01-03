Hon. Mike Msuaan has embarked on a 7 days dry fasting and intense prayers for the victory of Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket

Ahead of next month Presidential election, the director, Youth Mobilisation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Hon. Mike Msuaan has embarked on a 7 days dry fasting and intense prayers on the mountain for the success of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential success as campaign hots up nationwide.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng shortly after returning from the intense all night prayer session on mountain top which was held at Ibadan, Hon. Msuaan said there's nothing left now than to commit everything into God's hands as the February 25 polls is barely 52 days away.

APC PCC youth director goes spiritual for Tinubu-Shettima victory. Photo credit: Kenneth Azahan

He said:

"I have decided to go spiritual with 7 days of dry fasting and prophetic prayers to call on God to intervene and give us a leader of our dreams and a visionary who will transform our country. There is nothing God can not do. As I ascend and descend this holy mountains to pray, I believe God will hear my prayers and the prayers of men of goodwill all over the country and give us a leader like David after his own heart."

The director, equally enjoined all Nigerians regardless of Party affiliation to join him in prayers and vote for Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu at the polls for a resounding victory.

Hon. Mike Msuaan then pointed out that the gains of the present APC administration must be sustained by electing someone who has the capacity and ability to continue from where President Buhari stops.

