Some political heavyweights in Nigeria are at odds with the recent endorsement of Peter Obi by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

One of those who have expressed fear and sceptism over Obi's growing popular coupled with Obasanjo's decision to back his presidential ambition, is Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation.

According to Fani-Kayode, the Labour Party's presidential flagbearer is portraying himself as a humble and people-oriented person just like the German war lord, Adolf Hitler, started off.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page, FFK (as he is fondly called) claimed that “Like Peter, Adolf Hitler started in a similarly charming, humble and alluring manner, hiding his true colours long before he wormed his way into power."

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain added that “By the end of it all Germany, and indeed the entire world, paid a heavy price for their folly."

Apart from alleging that Obi persecuted non-Catholics, Muslims and non-indigenes in Anambra, including Northerners and Yorubas, FFK claimed that Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, lead a host of trolls on social media.

He accused Obi of refusing to condemn the brutal killing and killers in the south-east, who kidnap and murder anyone and everyone.

He went on to affirm that the only mandate Obi and Ahmed is to insult, denigrate, threaten, intimidate and attack anyone who disagrees with them.

The former minister believes that voting for Obi is much like pushing Nigeria closer to a national break up and civil war.

On Obasanjo's endorsement of Obi, FFK said it was born out of the former president's personal beef with the APC's presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Even more, the ex-minister stated that Obasanjo's decision is misplaced, sad, sinister, and unfortunate.

His words:

"...I think his rabid opposition to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu particularly is misplaced, sad and unfortunate.

“I also believe it is rooted in something personal which is deeper, darker and more sinister than mere politics and this saddens me deeply.”

