Bola Ahmed Tinubu has maintained his stance over fuel subsidy while also noting that he was misconstrued in his initial comment

He stated that the policy of fuel subsidy only favours the rich while the poor masses are at the receiving end

The APC presidential candidate also debunked rumours that he was ill and was unfit to take over the helm of affairs in Nigeria

Saudi Arabia, Mecca - The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed his take on the fuel subsidy removal ahead of the 2023 presidential polls in February.

Tinubu in an interview with a Kaduna-based radio station Freedom Radio said his administration if elected into office will put an end to fuel subsidies.

Bola Tinubu also debunked rumours about his ill health making the rounds in the media. He said he is fit and mentally okay to takeover the helm of affairs. Photo: Bayo Onanuga

Source: Twitter

In the excerpt released by his campaign media aide Bayo Onanuga and made available to Legit.ng on Monday, December 2, Tinubu said subsidy has been abused by the rich and in turn causing havoc and distress for the poor.

He said

“Recently I was asked about fuel subsidy removal, and I said I will ensure we end the wastage and re-channel the money to the people who truly need it. This is one position that almost all the candidates are united about.

“We all agreed that the subsidy regime is abused and it favours the rich more than the poor. It has to go.”

2023: Tinubu reveals campaign progress

When asked about the progress of his campaign and other related plans, Tinubu revealed that his campaign has been on the premise of door-to-door conversations with all the relevant stakeholders across different sectors.

He said:

“We decided that rallies are not always enough. We need to engage all Nigerians from all parts of the country and across all sectors of our socio-economic life. We have engaged businessmen, farmers, miners, industrialists, entertainers, labour leaders, and so on.”

Tinubu debunks ill health rumours

While also addressing the speculation about his rumoured ill health, Tinubu revealed that he is currently in Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj and he had performed seven rounds of tawaf, I did the seven trips between Safa and Marwa.

Tinubu said:

“I just finished performing the umrah. I did the seven rounds of tawaf, I did the seven trips between Safa and Marwa by myself. Can a sick person do that? That is stale news, my brother. People who are making those insinuations have nothing else to say but lies and rubbish.”

