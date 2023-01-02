Dr Mustapha Sule Lamido has declared that if elected governor of Jigawa, the welfare of youths in the state will be his priority

The PDP governorship candidate stated that his government will declare a state of emergency on youth unemployment

The 40-year-old politician also reiterated his earlier promise of reserving 30% of all appointments for women

Dutse - The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate for Jigawa state, Dr Mustapha Sule Lamido, has declared that if elected, his government will declare a state of emergency on youth unemployment.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, January 2, Lamido also said that his government will emphasize on skill-based education, expansion and modernization of agriculture.

He noted that investment in youths will spur the economy of Jigawa and bring the state at par with its peers in the country.

He further stated that his administration will delve into such areas as Information and Communication Technology, sports and the entertainment industry.

His words:

“If elected, we will declare a state of emergency against unemployment, youth restiveness and women underdevelopment.

“We will emphasize on skill-based education, expansion and modernization of the agricultural sector, development of information and communication technology, reviving the sports and entertainment industries.

“We will create a database of all Jigawa state graduates for linkage to employment opportunities.

“We will introduce graduates internship programme for university and college students after NYSC. The programme will post them to different government ministries on a 6-month internship.”

He also reiterated his earlier promise of reserving 30% of all appointments for women, free maternal care and free girl child education once elected.

The 40-year-old politician, businessman, and philanthropist, studied political science at the University of Abuja, and later bagged a master’s degree at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria focused on international relations and diplomacy.

He also bagged a PhD via Masters in international affairs and diplomacy.

He emerged the PDP governorship candidate for the 2023 elections in August 2022, when he got 829 out of the 832 votes casted.

