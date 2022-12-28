Thousands of youths in Jigawa and Kano states took to the streets in solidarity with the Atiku/Okowa ticket ahead of 2023

The youths were mobilised and led by Audu Mahmood, the Director-General of PDP New Generation

Mahmood said the youth marches were aimed at creating more awareness for PDP amongst young men and women

Kano - Director-General of PDP New Generation, Audu Mahmood has mobilised and led thousands of youths in Jigawa and Kano states to march on the streets in show of solidarity, in support of Atiku/Okowa and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates ahead of the 2023 elections.

Youths in their thousands from Garun Gabas ward in Malllam Madori local government area of Jigawa state, led by Mahmood, hit the streets to march in support of all PDP candidates on Monday, December 26.

Mahmood (2nd left, front row) leading the youths in one of the processions. Photo credit: @pdpnewgen

Source: Twitter

On Tuesday, December 27, thousands of youths from Danbatta local government area of Kano state, also hit the street to show solidarity in support of the presidential candidacy of Atiku Abubakar.

The march in Danbatta was led by Mahmood, PDP House of Reps candidate for Danbatta-Makoda, Dr Saleh Musa Wailare, PDP House of Assembly candidate for Danbatta, Halima Zubairu Danbatta, and PDP House of Assembly candidate Makoda, Abdulfatah Abduallahi

Speaking to journalists, Mahmood said the 10,000 youth marches that took place in Jigawa and Kano, was aimed at creating more awareness for PDP amongst young men and women.

He further said that the two events were in line with othe PDP's campaign strategy of mobilising youths across the country in support of the Atiku/Okowa ticket and all other PDP tickets.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the media team of the PDP New Generation quoted him as saying:

“Within the past few weeks, we have held grassroots activities in over 17 states across the country and we intend to reach out to other states before the end of the campaign.

“What happened in Garun Gabas and Danbatta was an unconventional campaign strategy, which turned very effective and successful because we reached out to the core grassroot, and we intend to do the same in other wards and local governments across the country.

“As an organisation, we have pledged to deliver over 5 million votes for the Atiku/Okowa ticket and we shall not relent until it is achieved by God's grace.”

2023: PDP New Generation holds northwest youth symposium for Atiku/Okowa

Recall that the PDP New Generation held a zonal youth symposium for the northwest region of the country on Saturday, December 24, in Kano state.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, December 26, by the media team of PDP New Generation, the event witnessed thousands of youths from across all the seven states of the northwest.

In his welcome address, Mahmood stated that the symposium seeks to open up a discourse on nation-building as regards Atiku and all other PDP candidates in the northwest.

2023: You won’t spend your next Christmas on petrol queues, Atiku promises Nigerians

Meanwhile, Atiku has promised Nigerians that they will not spend their next Christmas queuing for petrol at filling stations if they vote for him in February.

Atiku said this in his Christmas message which was signed by his special assistant on public communications, Phrank Shaibu, and sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, December 24.

The former vice president said the All Progressives Congress administration had set a new record for the most prolonged petrol scarcity in the history of Nigeria.

