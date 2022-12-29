All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has paid a glowing tribute to the President-General Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Professor George Obiozor, for his distinguished life of service to Nigeria and Igbo race.

Tinubu in a statement issued on Thursday, December 29 and made available to Legit.ng described the late elder statesman as a foremost leader and a prolific public servant.

Asíwájú Tinubu described Obiozor as one of the finest public servants of his generation. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

His tribute is coming after the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma announced the passing of the distinguished academic and diplomat, Obiozor on Wednesday, December 28 in Owerri, the state capital.

As contained in the statement, Tinubu noted that the career of Professor Obiozor, who was at various times the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Ambassador of Nigeria to the United States, Ambassador of Nigeria to Israel and High Commissioner of Nigeria to Cyprus, made the Ohaneze Ndigbo leader one of the foremost patriots who served the country with diligence, honour and integrity.

The APC Presidential candidate in his condolence message to the family, government and people of Imo State, Ndigbo and Nigerians noted that Ambassador Obiozor served the country with pride and distinction, lamenting, however, that death has once again robbed Nigeria of one of its finest statesmen.

Asíwájú Tinubu said:

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of Ambassador George Obiozor, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide.

"This great Igbo leader and Nigeria's elder statesman was a distinguished academic and diplomat who served his people and the entire country with honour, dedication and distinction."

Tinubu said Obiozor's demise was a huge loss to Nigeria and its people as he described him as one of the "finest public servants and committed leaders."

The APC presidential bannerman also stated that his life and time on earth was to the service of ensuring national unity, peace and prosperity for Nigeria and its people.

He said:

"The ideals of a better and more inclusive country where justice and equity would prevail, which Ambassador Obiozor lived for will forever be cherished."

May God Almighty comfort his loved ones and all those he left behind and also grant his soul eternal rest."

