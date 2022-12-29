After days of speculations, the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday, December 28, confirmed the death of Professor George Obiozor, the president general of the apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He died at the age of 80.

Professor George Obiozor, Ohanaeze Ndigbo president (middle), is dead. Photo credit: Imo State New Media

Source: Facebook

Until his death, Professor Obiozor was at the forefront of the agitation for the southeast presidency.

Below are some key facts to know about the late Igbo leader:

Professor Obiozor hailed from Awo-Omamma in the Oru East local government area of Imo state The late elder statesman was a former Nigerian ambassador to the United States, Cyprus and Israel He was elected 10th President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Saturday, January 9, 2021, taking over from Nnia Nwodo who exited office after the expiration of his four-year tenure. The late Igbo leader and reputable scholar attended the Institute of African Studies in Geneva, Switzerland and the University of South Tacoma Washington, US, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1968 He bagged a master’s degree in international law from Columbia University, New York.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Peter Obi mourns Obiozor's death

Meanwhile, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of Professor Obiozor.

Obi commiserated with the late Igbo leader's family and prayed to God to grant him eternal rest.

He posted on Twitter:

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor.

"He was a dear elder brother and friend. Prof. Obiozor was a patriot, renowned academic and diplomat, who served Nigeria and Ohanaeze selflessly and diligently. He was witty, well-heeled in history and effusive in his personal charm and warmth.

"The death of this foremost Igbo leader is a huge loss to the entire Obiozor Family, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Nigerians in general."

Why we must have an Igbo president in Nigeria in 2023, Ohanaeze gives reasons

Until his death, Professor Obiozor was leading Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide's agitation for the southeast presidency ahead of the 2023 general election.

In one of his last statements, Professor Obiozor said the country must create a political equilibrium that accommodates all the regions.

Going further, Obiozor pointed out that it was only the southeast that has not had a shot at the presidency since the return of democracy in 1999.

Source: Legit.ng