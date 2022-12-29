President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sadness over the death of Professor George Obiozor, the Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide's president general.

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Buhari's emotional outpour was contained in a statement issued by Femi Adesina, the spokesperson to the President on Thursday, December 29, in Abuja.

The President sent his condolences to the family of the Igbo leader, the government, the people of Imo state and the Igbo people in Nigeria and abroad.

According to Buhari, Obiozor's death is an immeasurable loss to Nigeria.

The deceased is a former ambassador of Nigeria to the U.S., ambassador to the state of Israel and a high commissioner to the Republic of Cyprus.

Buhari described the former director-general of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) as an exemplified leader with skills and value as a wellbred diplomat.

He extolled the contributions of the exceptional leader and strong advocate of peace, who had held many strategic positions, adding that he would not be missed.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The president recounted his memories with the late-president general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo on different occasions and value his patriotism.

He prayed for the peaceful transition of the soul of the deceased while joining the Igbo nation in mourning the loss of their great son.

Source: Legit.ng