Osogbo, Osun - Chief Bisi Akande, the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has mobilised members of the party's elder caucus in Osun state to work for the victory of Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.

Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the APC in the 2023 election, The Punch reported.

Will PDP win Osun for Atiku in 2023 election?

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Wednesday, December 28, by Sola Akinwumi, the chairman of the APC's elders' caucus in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

Akande made the call when he hosted members of the caucus in his residence in Ila Orangun, Osun state.

He also urged the elders to return to their communities and work for APC's victory in the next election.

Akande then urged the people of the state and Nigerians to look inward and vote for Bola Tinubu, and the APC in the 2023 presidential election.

Osun state is one state in the southwest that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the chance of winning for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Ademola Adeleke, the PDP governorship candidate in the June 2022 election in the state, defeated the incumbent APC Gboyega Oyetola.

Adeleke is an uncle to Davido, a popular afro-beat singer, and their family is a strong factor when it comes to elections in Osun.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the rift between Governor Nyesom Wike and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, might give birth to a new dimension in January before the 2023 election.

This is as Wike, who is leading 5 governors of the PDP on their call for justice and equity within the leadership of the party promised to announce his preferred presidential candidate in January.

On this background, a member of the APC's national working committee expressed confidence that Wike-led G5 governors will throw their weight behind Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate.

Source: Legit.ng