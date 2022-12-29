Revealed: 5 Options G5 Governors Are Considering as They Meet in London
Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the G5 Governors are meeting in London, United Kingdom, to take a final decision on who to support.
The aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have reportedly ruled out the possibility of backing their party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
According to The Nation, the governors are weighing five options ahead of January when they promised to make their decision known.
The options, according to the newspaper, are listed below:
- To endorse APC's Bola Tinubu or Labour Party's Peter Obi and d*amn the consequences
- To support Tinubu or Obi with resources and the right environment to woo voters in the five states
- Leave every governor to take any decision based on political exigency in each state or zone
- Refuse to campaign for Atiku and allow the electorates in each state to decide who to vote for
- Keep their game plan to themselves by waiting till the last minutes before making a pronouncement on their preferred candidate.
