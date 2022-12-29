Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the G5 Governors are meeting in London, United Kingdom, to take a final decision on who to support.

The aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have reportedly ruled out the possibility of backing their party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to The Nation, the governors are weighing five options ahead of January when they promised to make their decision known.

The options, according to the newspaper, are listed below:

To endorse APC's Bola Tinubu or Labour Party's Peter Obi and d*amn the consequences

To support Tinubu or Obi with resources and the right environment to woo voters in the five states

Leave every governor to take any decision based on political exigency in each state or zone

Refuse to campaign for Atiku and allow the electorates in each state to decide who to vote for

Keep their game plan to themselves by waiting till the last minutes before making a pronouncement on their preferred candidate.

