The Edo state governor has been dragged by Governor Nyesom Wike's strongest ally, ahead of the 2023 general elections

This is as Chief Dan Orbih disclosed Godwin Obaseki allegedly demanded $300,000 from his deputy to offset the cost of the governorship ticket

Meanwhile, Orbih and Obaseki have been at loggerheads over who will control the Edo state chapter of the PDP

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

The national vice chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, has revealed how Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, allegedly demanded the sum of $300, 000 from his deputy, Philip Shaibu, to make up funds to settle Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama who stepped down for him (Obaseki) to contest the Edo State PDP governorship election in 2020.

He made the revelation while speaking during his annual Edo PDP Christmas/New Year Party at his Country Home in Ogbona, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, The Sun newspaper reported.

Wike’s ally says Obaseki allegedly demanded $300,000 from his deputy to offset the cost of the governorship ticket, ahead of 2023 polls. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

Orbih spills strong details

He said following the crisis in the Edo State chapter of the PDP, the National body of the party set up a Reconciliation Committee headed by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State with other governors as members.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Orbih disclosed that among the agreements reached was that the Edo South senatorial ticket of the party be given to Hon Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama to compensate him for stepping down to allow Governor Godwin Obaseki to get a PDP governorship ticket in 2020 at no cost.

He said it was also agreed that the Legacy Group of the party headed by him would take one Senate ticket while the Obaseki group would take the third ticket.

Besides, it was agreed that Obaseki should take 13 State House of Assembly tickets and Chief Dan Orbih’s group to take 11 tickets, an agreement Chief Orbih said he accepted to ensure togetherness.

“Suddenly, the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, comes back to say his boss, Governor Obaseki says he wants all 24 House of Assembly tickets. At this point, it was apparent that Governor Obaseki really wanted no settlement in the Edo PDP,” Orbih stated.

Obaseki's deputy confirmed to Orbih

He also said:

“Shaibu told me that Governor Obaseki demanded $300,000 from him to make up funds to settle Hon. Ogbeide-Ihama for the governorship ticket which he gave his boss, Governor Obaseki, only to discover that no Penny was given to Hon. Ogbeide-Ihama neither did he demand a dime for stepping down.”

The PDP South-South National Vice Chairman stated that he pointedly asked Governor Obaseki to confirm if he gave money to anybody to allow him to join the party or contest for governorship and he said no.

13% derivation refunds: Governor Wike challenges Okowa, others to show their projects

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, attacked his counterpart in the Niger Delta region over the 13% derivation arrears that the Buhari administration paid.

Wike challenged the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, and other governors in the Niger Delta region to commission projects for three weeks as he has done.

The PDP leader said rather than criticising President Buhari, the likes of Okowa, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, and Duoye Diri of Bayelsa should start commissioning projects like him.

Governor Obaseki sacks commissioner gives reason

In another development, the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, has sacked Engr. Newton Okojie, his commissioner for Roads and Bridges.

A statement announcing Okojie's sack on Monday, October 31, indicates he lost the job over alleged poor performance.

Governor Obaseki directed the Permanent Secretary in the ministry to take charge pending the appointment of a substantive commissioner.

Source: Legit.ng