The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has attacked his counterpart in the Niger Delta region over the 13% derivation arrears that Muhammadu Buhari's administration paid.

Wike challenged the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, and other governors in the Niger Delta region to commission projects for 3 weeks as he has done.

The PDP leader said rather than criticising President Buhari, the likes of Okowa, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, and Duoye Diri of Bayelsa should start commissioning projects like him.

Wike alleged that his counterparts in the region were hiding under groups like Ijaw Professionals, Akwa Ibom Professionals to insult him. He then urged them to come out openly and stop behaving like cowards.

The governor made the remark at the first-ever road to Rumuodogo communities Emohua local government area of the state.

According to Wike, these south-south governors spend 4 years commissioning 1 project.

The prominent PDP leader boasted that he had never done a project for more than a year before.

Both Okowa, Diri, Obaseki, Emmanuel are all members of the PDP and Niger Delta governors who received the 13% derivation funds that were not paid since 1999 but paid by Buhari's administration.

