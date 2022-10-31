The governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, has sacked Engr. Newton Okojie, his commissioner for Roads and Bridges

A statement announcing Okojie's sack on Monday, October 31, indicates he lost the job over alleged poor performance

Governor Obaseki directed the Permanent Secretary in the ministry to take charge pending the appointment of a substantive commissioner

Benin, Edo state - Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has sacked the commissioner for Roads and Bridges, Engr. Newton Okojie.

Okojie's sack was disclosed in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Osa Nehikhare, in Benin, on Monday, October 31.

Governor Obaseki sacked Newton Okojie, Edo state's commissioner for roads and bridges, saying his performance was below par. Photo credit: Edo State Government of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Why did Obaseki sack roads commissioner Newton Okojie?

The statement announcing Okojie's sack implies that the commissioner was relieved of his job over alleged poor performance.

“Its unfortunate that we have not been able to make the envisaged progress in our road infrastructure particularly in the last 12 months.

"And sadly, the commissioner as much as he had tried, was not able to make significant progress for the state government to achieve its goal," the statement reads.

Permanent secretary Osikhena Omoh Ojior to take over

Despite the sack, Governor Obaseki thanked the commissioner for his service to the state.

He also directed the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Engr. Osikhena Omoh Ojior, to take charge pending the appointment of a substantive commissioner.

