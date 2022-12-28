More than one year after, the Nigerian troops have arrested Nwagwu Chiwendu, the IPOB commander who allegedly killed Ahmed Gulak in Imo

Chiwendu was reportedly arrested on Tuesday, December 27, during the burial of his father at Mbaise in the southeast state

Gulak, an ex-political adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, was killed in Owerri, Imo state, on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Mbaise, Imo state - A report by PR Nigeria indicates that the Nigerian troops have arrested a deputy commander of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who allegedly killed Ahmed Gulak, a political adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The suspect identified as Nwagwu Chiwendu was reportedly arrested on Tuesday, December 27, during the burial of his father at Mbaise in Imo state.

Nigerian troops have arrested IPOB deputy commander, Nwagwu Chiwendu, who allegedly killed Ahmed Gulak in Imo state in 2021. Photo credits: @GoziconC, @ZagazOlaMakama

Source: Twitter

Chiwendu was said to be the IPOB’s main trainer in weapon handling, who later rose to become the second in command to Temple, who is now the leader of the group in the state.

The suspect was also said to have deserted the Nigerian Army, and joined IPOB’s militant wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN), since 21 January.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“He served on OPHK and thus has operational experience. He was arrested yesterday during the burial of his father at Mbaise. He is taking us to their camp tonight at Obowo.

“He confessed to killing Gulak and confirmed that his camp is responsible for kidnapping the two expatriates along Owerri-Okigwe Road and the killing of two police inspectors escorting them.

“They are the ones that also killed our soldiers in the same location and the burning of our Hilux last week. They equally participated in the attack on the INEC office in Owerri. He is currently with the police,” PRNigeria quoted a military source as saying.

Ahmed Gulak: How ex-President Jonathan's former aide was killed in Imo

Gulak, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was shot dead by gunmen in Owerri, Imo state, on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

The politician was attacked on his way to Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, en route to Abuja.

Days after, the police command in Imo said members of the IPOB and its militant wing, were responsible for the killing.

How IPOB halted completion of Second Niger Bridge, Fashola speaks

In another report, Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works and housing, has said that the sit-at-home order by IPOB has immense contribution to the delay in the completion of the second Niger Bridge.

The minister made the disclosure when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television on Wednesday, December 21.

“These dates keep shifting and people must remember that on the eastern side, our contractors have not been able to work on Mondays for almost two years and that has affected the completion date," he said.

Source: Legit.ng