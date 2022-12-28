A three-man tribunal led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi will deliver a final verdict to decide the legit winner of the Ekiti state governorship election

The parties involved, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the APC and Segun Oni of the SDP have both expressed their optimism ahead of the Tribunal's verdict

Justice Wilfred Kpochi-led tribunal is expected to deliver judgment later at noon on Wednesday, December 28

Ekiti, Ado - Ekiti state governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressive Congress (APC) will be heading to a face-off with Segun Oni, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) at the tribunal on Wednesday, December 28.

Oni who is not satisfied with Oyebanji’s victory during the governorship poll in June filed a petition contesting the decision of INEC to declare the APC candidate as the winner of the election.

Governor Oyabanji at the polling unit ready to cast his vote during the Ekiti governorship polls. Photo: Biodun Oyebanji

Source: Facebook

Justice Wilfred Kpochi-led tribunal had on Wednesday, November 23 adjourned his verdict after both parties lay down their claims and defences respectively, Punch reported.

In the build-up to the imminent verdict, Ganiu Salau, SDP’s spokesperson expressed confidence that their candidate will get a favourable judgment based on the case it presented to the tribunal which is ranging from the discrepancies involved in the nomination of Oyebanji and the certificate tendered by his deputy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Salau said:

“We have had the two judgments to the level of Supreme Court on the grounds of our demands and our case will not be the exemption as precedence has been established.

“So, these give us hope that we are going to get a favourable judgment. We believe in the judiciary which is the last hope of the common man. We expect the tribunal to deliver the judgment in accordance with the dictates of the law.”

In the camp of the APC, Governor Oyebanji’s media aide, Yinka Oyebode said they are not moved by claims of the SDP and that all facts have been proven to the brim at their own end.

He said:

“The people voted massively for him. So, the mandate is genuine and was freely given through a free, fair, credible, and rancour-free democratic process.

“With all our trust in God, I believe we will triumph at the tribunal because we are children of success, not failure.”

Source: Legit.ng