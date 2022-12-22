A fresh poll commissioned by Anap Foundation and conducted by NOI Polls Limited has shown the geopolitical zones Peter Obi, Tinubu and Atiku may win

The poll which predicts Obi's victory in 2023 projects the Labour Party flag bearer to win southeast, souths-south and north-central

Bola Tinubu of the ruling APC is projected to win only southwest but put up a strong showing in the northeast and northwest, closely trailing PDP's Atiku Abubakar

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been, again, projected to win the 2023 presidential election by a new poll commissioned by Anap Foundation and conducted by NOI Polls Limited in December 2022.

The poll revealed a significant lead by Obi, with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) both trailing him.

Anap Foundation poll predicts geopolitical zones Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi and Kwankwaso may win in 2023. Photo credits: @PeterObi, @officialABAT, @atiku, @KwankwasoRM

Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) came fourth in the poll.

While 23% of the poll respondents proposed to vote for Obi if the presidential election were to be conducted today, 13% proposed to vote for Tinubu who fell in second place.

Atiku came third with 10% while Kwankwaso came a distant fourth with 2% of voters proposing to vote for him.

Geopolitical zones Peter Obi, Tinubu, Atiku may win - Anap Poll

Meanwhile, the poll also shows the geopolitical zones the top contenders are likely to win in 2023.

Peter Obi is projected to win southeast, south-south and north-central and lose northeast, northwest and southwest.

Tinubu is projected to win southwest and lose other geopolitical zones. He is, however, projected to have strong showing in northeast and northwest, closely trailing Atiku.

Atiku is projected to win northeast and northwest and lose the remaining zones.

Kwankwaso is projected not to win any geopolitical zone.

Geopolitical Zones/Presidential candidates Peter Obi Bola Tinubu Atiku Abubakar Rabiu Kwankwaso North Central 24% 9% 8% 1% North East 8% 15% 23% 2% North West 11% 15% 17% 6% South East 50% 1% 1% 0% South South 46% 9% 3% 1% South West 15% 22% 4% 1%

Legit.ng recalls that Anap Foundation had released a similar poll in September in which Obi also led the other 17 candidates.

