The killing of Omobolanle Raheem by a trigger-happy police officer in Lagos state has continued to elicit reactions

One of such reaction is from the 22023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party, Peter Obi, who described her death as mindless killing

Obi said Bolanle's killing reiterates the need for proper reforms that would meet global best practices within the police

The 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned the extra-judicial killing of a Lagos-based female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, by a police officer in the state.

Obi in a series of tweets on his personal Twitter account expressed shock over the killing of Bolanle by a trigger-happy police officer deployed to the Ajiwe division, in Lagos state.

Peter Obi has cautioned against the continuous waste of human lives by police officers in Nigeria. Photo: Peter Obi, Bolanle Raheem

Describing the female lawyer's killing on Christmas day as mindless, Obi said Bolanle's death is a huge loss to her immediate and extended family.

The former governor said that it should be noted that a well-trained and professional police officer will never engage in police brutality.

His words:

"Like I've always said, a well-trained and professional police officer will not engage in police brutality.

"Her killing, and the loss of many innocent lives across the nation to trigger-happy policemen, is the reason why I will embark on immediate and intrusive security sector reform and governance (SSRG).

"Relatedly, we must improve the functioning and effectiveness of the police by strengthening their civilian oversight as well as increasing their strength, materiel, financial allocation, and enhanced professional training."

Meeting global standards with Nigeria police

Tweeting further, Obi said that Nigeria's policing strength should be relative to the national population and meet global standards.

He said:

"We must not allow the waste of human lives in Nigeria under any guise. May the soul of the Late Mrs Bolanle Raheem rest in perfect peace. My sincere condolence to her family. -PO"

