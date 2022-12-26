Tinubu's presidential aspiration has received a huge bid as supporters of ex-President Jonathan are now campaigning for him in the southeast and south-south geopolitical zones

Francis Wainwe, national secretary of the group which is identified as the Citizens Network for Peace and Development in Nigeria (CNPDN), made the development known on Monday

Wainwe revealed why the group has opted to mobilise support for Tinubu just as he called of south-south governors supporting Atiku to resign immediately

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Ahead of 2023, supporters of former President Goodluck Jonathan have commenced grassroots mobilisation in the southeast and south-south geopolitical zones for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that the group, under the aegis of the Citizens Network for Peace and Development in Nigeria (CNPDN), had earlier endorsed Tinubu in November.

A group of supporters of ex-President Jonathan has started mobilising support for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. Photo credits: Kashim Shettima, Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

We are against another northerner succeeding Buhari in 2023 - Wainwei

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, the national secretary of the coalition, Francis Wainwei, said they were against the idea of having another northerner replace President Muhammadu Buhari after eight years, The Punch reported.

This implies the group is strongly against the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wainwei on Monday, December 26, vowed that the group will do everything to ensure the next president emerged from the South.

“Tinubu is the easiest means to electing a President from southern extraction in 2023. He has nationwide acceptance and has the requisite political experience to navigate Nigeria to greatness as president of Nigeria," the statement read.

How CBN tried to draft Jonathan into 2023 race

The CNPDN was among the few coalitions that pushed for Jonathan to contest for the presidential ticket on the platform of the APC earlier in the year.

The former president, however, stayed away from the presidential race, with Tinubu eventually clinching the ruling party's ticket.

Wainwei, an indigene of Bayelsa state, said their supporters had unanimously resolved to support Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, the group’s primary reason for throwing their weight behind a southern presidential candidate was to promote national unity, equity, fairness and justice.

Southern governors backing Atiku should resign or be impeached - Wainwei

Wainwei further accused south-south governors, with the exception of Governor Nyesom Wike, of betraying the cause to ensure a southerner succeed Buhari in 2023.

He asked the governors to resign immediately or face impeachment by their Houses of Assemblies.

The group also accused the south-south governors of squandering the huge sums of money they received via the 13 per cent derivation fund in pursuit of their personal interests at the expense of their people.

Buhari speaks on Tinubu's victory in 2023

Meanwhile, barely two months before the conduct of the 2023 presidential election, President Buhari has given a hint that Tinubu would win the poll.

The president noted that the country would witness an overwhelming transformation under Tinubu's watch as the next president of Nigeria.

He expressed optimism that Tinubu’s presidency in 2023 would ensure that the nation moved ahead “from what has so far been achieved throughout the country in the last seven plus years.”

