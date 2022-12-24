The viral rumour that President Muhammadu Buhari was dead and replaced with one Jibril of Sudan was a joke taken too far

This was President Buhari's position during a special dinner on Friday, December 23, to mark his 80th birthday

According to Buhari, the claim was fabricated by some mischievous persons who were plotting to distract Nigerians

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the widespread rumour about his death and replacement with Jibril of Sudan.

During a documentary titled Celebrating a patriot, a leader, an elder statesman aired on Friday, December 23, at a private dinner organised by his family to celebrate his 80th birthday, President Buhari said the talk about Jubrin was a joke taken too far which he did not find funny, TheCable reports.

The president sees the entire rumour as a ploy fabricated to distract Nigerians from the main issues at the time which were basically infrastructural development and a good life for citizens.

In his view, some Nigerians have a way of creating humour to dwell on when they lack understanding of some situations.

He said:

“Yes! People said I am somebody from Sudan. I didn’t bother with the name. Nigerians have mischievous ways of explaining themselves.

“No. It’s not funny because those who made those statements, they just want to be cheeky. They want to distract attention from the main issue.

“Our main issue is to do the infrastructure, make people aware that they need to work hard to live well. They just want to enjoy life without earning the respect of their community and so on.”

