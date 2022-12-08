Hajiya Laraba Dauda, a niece of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been reported dead by reliable sources.

In a statement from the presidency sighted by PM News, it was gathered that Labara left behind children and grandchildren.

The said statement released by a presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, on Thursday, December 8, said Buhari has condoled with his extended family members on the demise of his Laraba, who happens to be Mamman Daura's sister.

Late Laraba is survived by brothers and sisters, including Malam Mamman Daura, all of whom are presently in Daura, Katsina state, to mourn their loss.

According to the president, the deceased was a ”caring mother, full of life and witty who was very passionate about the welfare of her family.”

President Buhari added in the statement:

"Her passing away is saddening but Allah knows best. My condolences to all those she left behind.

”May Allah repose her soul."

