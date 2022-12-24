The Rivers campaign office of Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate, has been sealed.

A report by TheCable has it that Atiku's campaign office located in Port Harcourt was sealed by the state government on Friday, December 23.

It was gathered that the directive of the state government is backed by a court order, which, according to Governor Nyesom Wike's media aide, Kelvin Ebiri prohibits campaign offices in residential areas.

Ebiri was quoted to have said:

“The Rivers state government approached a court which ordered that the place should be sealed up.

“The Rivers state executive order 22 prohibits the location of a political campaign office in a residential area. It was the court that ordered the place to be sealed up.”

Source: Legit.ng