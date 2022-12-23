Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP)'s presidential candidate, has vowed that if he wins the 2023 election, he will apologise to the Niger Deltans for the way the region was being treated.

During an interactive session with members of the pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital, recently, Obi said the way the region has been treated considering their contribution to Nigeria is unjust, New Telegraph reports.

The former Anambra governor assured members of PANDEF that he was committed to fulfilling the group’s 16-point agenda, adding that a new Nigeria is possible.

On his part, Emmanuel Essien, the national chairman of PANDEF, said that the group is solidly behind Obi as it is certain that he is qualified to be Nigeria's next president.

Source: Legit.ng