The Ogun state chapter of the PDP has been thrown into jubilation as the INEC updated and uploaded its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, to its ballot

Afolabi Orekoya, the spokesperson of the Adebutu/Akinlade campaign organisation, disclosed on Thursday that INEC uploaded Adebutu and 39 other candidates on its ballot for the 2023 election

Orekoya then noted that the campaign organisation will immediately be reaching out to the people of the state to get their votes ahead of the poll

Abeokuta, Ogun - The name of Oladipupo Adebutu, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state, has been included on the candidate list of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to Channels Television, the electoral empire updated and uploaded its candidates' list with Adebutu alongside 39 other PDP candidates in Ogun state.

Recall that several court cases have taken place over various claims by some members of the party against the processes and delegates list of the PDP primaries in the state.

But recently, an appeal court in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, upheld the primaries of the PDP in Ogun state, which was held on May 25, 2022.

The excitement was disclosed in a statement signed by Afolabi Orekoya, the director of media and publicity of the Ladi Adebutu/Akinlade campaign organisation.

Orekoya added that the campaign train is back on track and will immediately swing into engaging and canvassing the people of the state in order to get their votes against the ruling ll Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement reads in part:

“In view of the above, we wish to notify our teeming party members, stakeholders, supporters, admirers and the general public that we are back on the ballots and fully ready to take over leadership in Ogun State and rescue the good people of Ogun State from the shackles and maladministration of the APC government."

