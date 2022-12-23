The federal government of Nigeria says it is equal to the task of ensuring a peaceful election in 2023

The minister of police affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi says the current state of insecurity in the country will not stop the elections

He said all security agencies, including the police ready and prepared to conduct the elections

FCT, Abuja - Amid fears of insecurity across the federation, the federal government of Nigeria says the 2023 election will hold as scheduled.

This was confirmed on Thursday, November 22, by the minister of police affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, while speaking at an event in Abuja.

The federal government has assured Nigerians that the 2023 elections will hold as scheduled. Photo: Dr Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi

As reported by the Leadership newspaper, Dingyadi stated that the mere security breach in the country would not stop security outfits from performing their duties in ensuring free and fair elections.

FG increases Police pay package

While speaking on the welfare of police personnel, he revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari approved a new and improved salary package for police operatives.

He noted that arrears are yet to be paid, but the federal government is on course to get it sorted.

On the security challenges and ordeals faced by security agencies across the federation, Dingyadi said:

“A fierce military campaign and police support has degraded the terrorists’ capability and dislodged them from their hitherto strong base in the North East.

“In the North West, following onslaught on Boko Haram and its affiliate groups in the North East, the dissident elements, in a desperate survival attempt, now synergise with bandits operating in the North West and parts of North Central, particularly the middle belt region.

“This ugly trend is currently receiving commensurate attention through deployment of human and operational assets to neutralize the menace.”

Dingyadi stated the police air operatives have been deployed across the federation to monitor criminal activities and fish them out of their hideouts.

Source: Legit.ng