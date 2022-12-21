President Muhammadu Buhari told members of the Jam’iyyatu Ansaridden (Attijaniyya) on Tuesday, December 20, that he is eager to return to Daura

Buhari made this personal feeling known in Abuja on Tuesday when members of the Islamic group paid him a visit

The president also thanked members of the group for praying for his administration and for maintaining religious tolerance across Nigeria

Aso Rock Villa, Abuja - Having spent close to eight years in office, President Muhammadu Buhari may just be feeling homesick in Aso Rock, Nigeria's seat of power.

The president has even revealed his next port of call at the expiration of his second administration in February 2023.

Buhari said he can't wait to return to Daura (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

Speaking with members of Jam’iyyatu Ansaridden (Attijaniyya) at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, December 20, President Buhari said he could not wait to return to Daura (in Katsina), his hometown.

In a statement released by his media aide, Garba Shehu, Buhari said he looks forward to returning home in February.

A part of the statement seen by Punch read:

“President Buhari, who thanked members of the group for their fervent prayers for his administration and the country, said he was looking forward to returning to Daura, his hometown in the next five months, at the end of his tenure.”

The president also expressed his gratitude to members of the religious group for their fervent prayers for his administration and Nigeria.

He also hailed the Islamic group for promoting religious tolerance throughout the country.

