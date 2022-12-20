The recent reconstitution of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission continues to generate reactions

Some stakeholders have commended President Buhari for his action, saying it is a new beginning for the NDDC

The residents of the Niger Delta were also advised to work with the new NDDC board to bring development to the region

FCT, Abuja - A citizens-led anti-sabotage organisation under the aegis of The Natives has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the reconstitution of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board.

The Natives also congratulated the president on his 80th birthday anniversary, adding that Buhari has stabilised democracy in Nigeria and throughout Africa, as attested to by his United States of America counterpart, Joe Biden.

The group stated that reconstitution of the NDDC board marks a news beginning for the Niger Delta region. Photo credit: The Natives

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, December 20, the leader of The Natives, Hon. Smart Edwards urged the people of Niger Delta to reciprocate the good gesture of Buhari by giving support to the new board and the nominee for NDDC Managing Director, Chief Sam Ogbuku.

According to The Natives, the current administration of President Buhari has faced the most turbulent times with multiple recessions and Covid-19 but has been able to steer the ship of Nigeria faithfully.

Part of the statement read:

"We are using this medium to appreciate the approach of Mr. President towards NDDC while sanitising it.

''Indeed hell was let loose, scores of scandals and scams all came to the fore, but you stayed forthright, committed and determined to give it a new face.

''You listened to the governors, embarked on the forensic investigation despite the onslaught of desperate politicians and opportunists, who got weary of any efforts to establish a new order. Indeed you are a man of legacies, you will not be forgotten.''

While commending Buhari for the reconstitution of the NDDC Board, The Natives said

''This is a major lifeline offered again by the president to our people, it started with forensic investigation and then the desire for the rightful compensation of the region by given it a substantive board. This is surely a new beginning and thus deserves the cooperation of all.

"We are calling on all Niger Deltans to embrace the new board without rancour, to pull themselves together in love in the interest of its people, to show the world that the welfare of its people is a priority in the hearts of their leaders than personal gains of private individuals.

"This board is designed as a square peg in a square whole, the people want development and that is the interest of President Buhari, hence we will not fold hands to watch a powerful few sabotage this good intentions.

"We must begin to be deliberate as a nation, President Buhari has signalled a new order and has chosen a woman to head the board, signifying the need for a passionate motherly touch he expects from projects and programmes of the agency for its people.''

The group called on all Niger Deltans, particularly the elders and the unions, to sheathe their swords, end all bitterness and bickering that have underdeveloped the region, and allow the new NDDC leadership to work.

They added:

"We charge everyone in the spirit of comradeship to rise above personal ego and perspectives towards the shortlisted board and embrace the timely opportunity to fast track development in the region.

"We call for support for Lauretta Onochie-led new board and the wealth of experience Hon. Sam Ogbuku and his team in the saddle of the NDDC will bring forth.''

Buhari has repositioned NDDC for adequate service, says Omehia

On his part, Nzerem Omehia, a public affairs analyst, has stated that President Buhari's administration's scorecard in the Niger Delta region has been successful.

Omehia said the recent comments of the minister of Niger Delta affairs, Umana Okon Umana, in Abuja at the 20th edition of Buhari Scorecard Series (2015-2023) indicates that the president has a particular interest in the development of the oil-rich region.

In an article seen by Legit.ng on Monday, December 19, Omehia further stated that the president had repositioned the NDDC to discharge its core mandates effectively.

Buhari saved Nigeria from collapsing, says APC chieftain

Meanwhile, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Obidike Chukwuebuka, hailed President Buhari for his policies.

The APC presidential campaign council member, contact and mobilization, said Buhari saved Nigeria from collapsing.

Obidike, who hails from Anambra, also appreciated the president for constructing the Second Niger Bridge and other federal roads in the southeast.

