Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Buhari Reshuffles Cabinet, Appoints Controversial Aide To Head NDDC, 15 Others
Politics

BREAKING: Buhari Reshuffles Cabinet, Appoints Controversial Aide To Head NDDC, 15 Others

by  Bada Yusuf

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the name of Lauretta Onochie, his aide on new media, to the senate as the substantive chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

This was disclosed in a letter the president sent to the Senate President Ahmed Lawan.

In the letter, the president also announced the nomination of 15 other board members of the NDDC.

According to the letter which was read on the senate floor on Wednesday, November 23, the red chamber is urged to confirm the appointment of Onochie.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel