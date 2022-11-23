President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the name of Lauretta Onochie, his aide on new media, to the senate as the substantive chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This was disclosed in a letter the president sent to the Senate President Ahmed Lawan.

In the letter, the president also announced the nomination of 15 other board members of the NDDC.

According to the letter which was read on the senate floor on Wednesday, November 23, the red chamber is urged to confirm the appointment of Onochie.

Source: Legit.ng