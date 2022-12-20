The governor of Gombe, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has reacted to the shooting of a youth in the state, Auwal Hassan, by a DSS officer during a recent APC rally

Governor Yahaya on Sunday, December 18, ordered the arrest of the security officer who shot young Hassan at the campaign rally

Yahaya also made the victim one of his personal assistants after sending him to a hospital for immediate treatment

Gombe state - There was commotion during an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Bojude town of Kwami LGA of Gombe on Sunday, December 18.

This was as a 30-year-old man, Auwal Hassan, was allegedly shot by an officer of the Department of State Services (DSS) when the victim joined other villagers to welcome the campaign train of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, Daily Trust reports.

Governor Yayaha has ordered the arrest of the DSS officer (Photo: @InuwaMedia)

It was gathered that a bullet from the DSS officer's gun hit Hassan in his leg during a commotion after Governor Yahaya's convoy arrived at the venue of the rally.

Eyewitnesses told the media outfit that the victim was crying in pain and blood on the ground after the shot, which made the crowd start screaming to the governor in Hausa, "Ba mayi" (we do not support you).

It took the invention of other DSS officers to calm the situation and return peace to the arena.

On his party, Governor Yahaya ordered the immediate arrest of the DSS personnel for investigation and directed that the victim be rushed to a hospital for treatment at the expense of the state government.

Added to this, Governor Yahaya disclosed that he has made Hassan one of his personal assistants alongside some youths in the town.

