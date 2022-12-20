Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate, had a great time with This Day's editorial board members on Monday, December 19

Obi said during a meeting with the team on Monday, he spoke about his plans for Nigeria and what his beliefs in governance are

The southeast politician also noted that during the meeting critical national issues were interrogated and discussed

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Monday, December 19, disclosed that he was with the editorial board members of This Day newspaper recently.

Obi via his Facebook page said his meeting with the board members created an opportunity to reflect on and interrogate some pressing issues in Nigeria.

Obi said he shared his perspectives on governance with the newspaper's editorial board (Photo: Peter Obi)

The former Anambra governor said during the meeting he shared his perspectives and core beliefs in governance as well as the manifesto of his party for Nigeria.

Obi wrote:

"Earlier today, I interfaced with the Editorial Board of Thisday Newspaper. We had an opportunity to interrogate various topical national interest issues.

"I shared my governance perspectives and the fundamentals of our manifesto and mission mandate."

Nigerians react

A lot of Nigerians who are in full support of Obi's presidential bid have reacted to Obi's meeting with the local media house, addressing him as the next president of Nigeria.

See some of the reactions below:

Azu Uchechukwu:

"You are good for the job H. E PETER OBI."

Benedrine Agbata

"Peter is better."

Franklin Chinedu Lion:

"Am eagerly waiting for an enjoyment spree on the day of your being announced as the PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA COMES 2023."

Benneth Eze:

"My president, thank you for all the effort towards making our beloved country better. We're solidly behind you."

John Anyanwu:

"Your Excellency, there are very serious electoral issues that needs your urgent attention as it may impact negatively on your chances. Please do pay attention to it asap. Thanks you Sir."

Godwin Shimaiter:

"On your Mandate we stand, HE peter Obi with you Nigeria will be great again."

Anthony Obiora:

"Great man always with great people. Incoming President of Federal Republic of Nigeria. Vote LP Vote Obi/Datti for President 2023."

Nnaemeka Anichukwu"

"COMPETENCE and CHARACTER personified,go ahead and move forward to actualize your selfless aim among us.

"HUMANITY and DIVINITY are fully supporting you and it is impossible for you to fail."

