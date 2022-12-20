A former aide to ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, has been asked to honourably resign as the Labour Paty's campaign DG

Okupe got this call on Tuesday, December 20, from the APC presidential campaign council's spokesman, Bayo Onanuga

Onanuga on Tuesday noted that Okupe, going by the Federal High Court's recent verdict, does not deserve to retain the seat

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised Doyin Okupe, the director-general of the Labour Party's presidential campaign council, to resign from his position.

The call was made on Tuesday, December 20, by Bayo Onanuga, the APC's campaign council's spokesman, Punch reports.

The APC said Okupe does not deserve to head Peter Obi's campaign council (Photo: Doyin Okupe)

Source: Facebook

In Onanuga's opinion, Okupe should obey the Federal High Court's order and vacate the office honourably.

Onanuga believes that the former special assistant to ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan does not deserve to continue occupying his office as DG of Peter Obi's campaign.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The APC's campaign spokesman was quoted as saying:

“Okupe should resign from his post as DG of Obi’s Campaign. He should do so honorably. The court has spoken. He should no longer be involved in the campaign.”

Labour Party reacts as court jails Doyin Okupe 2 years, gives crucial update

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) says its director-general, Doyin Okupe, had paid N13m fine following his conviction by a Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday, December 19.

Okupe was sentenced to two years imprisonment for breaching the Money Laundering Act, with an option of a N500,000 fine on each of the 26 count charges for which he was found guilty.

The court said Okupe had up to 4:30 pm on Monday to pay the fine option, totalling the sum of N13 million on all the charges he was found guilty of or be sent to the Kuje Correctional Centre.

The court said Okupe had up to 4:30 pm on Monday to pay the fine option, totalling the sum of N13 million on all the charges he was found guilty of or be sent to the Kuje Correctional Centre.

Source: Legit.ng