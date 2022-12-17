The presidential bid of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the flagbearer of the ruling All Progress Congress (APC) has reached a fever pitch

FCT, Abuja - A large number of All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters comprising women and youths have converged in Abuja to demonstrate their support for the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima in the 2023 presidential election.

The supporters, who defied harsh weather conditions in the early hours of Saturday, took to the streets, chanting solidarity songs.

Residents of the FCT trooped out in their numbers to drum support for the presidential bid of APC flagbearer Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo: Segun Adeyemi

The youths and women were seen carrying placards with various inscriptions: “Bola Tinubu, the Best Man for the Job”, “With Tinubu/Shettima We Stand”, and “Tinubu/Shettima Joy of the Masses”, among others.

Speaking during the rally, the Minister of State for the FCT, Ramatu Tijanni-Aliyu, thanked the crowd for showing solidarity with the APC presidential candidates.

She said:

“My joy knows no bounds as I see hardworking women and youth gathered today to mass march and rally for Tinubu.

“It shows that FCT women and youth fully support the mandate of Asiwaju Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, who will prioritise the wishes and aspirations of indigenes and residents of the Federal Capital.

“They will also be consolidating on the astonishing achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari, who has always been committed to revitalising Abuja local communities, not just the city centres.”

Also speaking during the rally, Christiana John, one of the participants, hailed the minister for standing by the protesters and providing logistics cover for the event.

While noting that Abuja is 100 percent APC, Mrs John disclosed that residents and indigenes of the federal capital would deliver their votes for the APC from top to bottom.

On his part, the coordinator of the Arewa Media for Asiwaju (AMSA), Yusuf Muawiyya Muye, thanked young Nigerians for coming out en masse to support the APC, saying the not-too-young-to-run bill, which President Muhammadu Buhari assented into law is yielding results.

