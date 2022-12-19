Davi Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi state, has honoured an ex-head of state, General Sani Abacha, by naming a stadium after him

Abacha's daughter and first lady of Yobe state, Gumsu Sani Abacha, said the honour is based on merit because the family did not lobby for it

President Muhammadu Buhari, through his special assistant on digital communication, Bashir Ahmed, thanked the state for the honour

Abakaliki, Ebonyi - Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state has named the Ebonyi Olympic Stadium which is just being built after the late General Sani Abacha, a former head of state.

Abacha was the military head of state who approved the creation of Ebonyi state on October 1, 1996, The Sun reported.

The statement government said naming the stadium after Abacha is a way of honouring the ex-head of state for his contribution to the development and growth of the state.

Umahi's special assistant on media and strategy, Chooks Oko, made this known in a statement released after the executive council meeting.

The daughter of the ex-president and first lady of Yobe state, Gumsu Sani Abacha, reacted to the development and thank God that the family did not lobby for the honour.

She took to her Twitter page and said:

"Alhamdulillah no campaign and no lobbying. Strictly on merit."

Reacting to the development, President Muhammadu Buhari, through his special assistant on digital communication, Bashir Ahmad, said, "Thank you Ebonyi".

However, some of her followers have also reacted and congratulated the family.

One of the people that commented with the handle, @uokocha70, said:

"Congratulations to the families of those honoured.

"Please oh, there is no such building in Ebonyi yet. There is a place earmarked for a new Stadium and I know some work have started there, but this picture by the sun newspaper does not exist on ground."

Another netizen with the handle @AEberonwu said:

"Congrats Ma. Not matter how a few tried to demonize him, his good works will for ever be remembered.

"Ebonyi has set the ball rolling, more will follow. May Allah rest Abacha in Perfect Peace.

A Nigerian with the handle @ComrSani, commented that:

"This is a greatest example upon the oneness Hero who passed on many years but his memories still lingering in our mind"

A twitter user with the handle @mujahid_jabbi prayed and praised the former military leader. He said:

May Almighty Allah Forgive him his shortcomings and Grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

An Excellent, Confident, Visionary and Patriotic Leader.

Deserves Every immortalization.

Adebayo Aroyewun shared the lesson of life with the report, he said:

"That is life for you, we can't all be sleeping and put our heads the same direction."

Source: Legit.ng