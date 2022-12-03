Labour Party supporters in Lagos state didn't have it funny when some suspected hoodlums attacked them during their rally

It was gathered that the Labour Party held a sensitisation rally at Lakowe town of Lekki when suddenly armed thugs attacked them

However, it was gathered that scores were injured while others scampered for safety during the attack

Lagos, Lekki - There was pandemonium in Lakowe town of Lekki, an area on Lagos Island, when some armed thugs invaded the sensitisation rally of the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 election.

As reported by Daily Independent, the invasion by the armed thugs was launched on Friday, December 2.

The Lagos state police command is yet to react to the alleged attack of Labour Party supporters in Lekki.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered the incident turned into a melee when supporters of the Labour Party and other residents in the area began to scamper for safety.

Victims recounts ordeals

Solomon Badeh, a victim of the attack, recounted that he was at the event scene when some suspected political thugs of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) invaded the rally.

He said:

“We were marching close to Lakowe junction when all of a sudden, a bus full of political thugs with all kinds of weapons stopped right in front of us and they started attacking us for no reason

“It was as if they were waiting for us. Some of them had cutlasses and a majority of them had different objects like sticks and stones and they started attacking us and we all had to run for safety”.

Similarly, another victim Oluwadare Bamidele, revealed that the incident was not coincidental but a preplanned attack orchestrated by the opposition party.

Bamidele recounted that the attackers were strategically waiting inside a bus around a junction and launched their attack immediately after they got to the place with other supporters of the Labour Party.

The victim, Bamidele, who was bleeding from the attack, said the APC sponsors the constant attacks from thugs on Labour Party supporters.

He said:

“We are getting death threats and suffering almost daily attacks from APC thugs warning us to desist from holding walks or rallies for Labour Party here. They claim that Ibeju-Lekki belongs to the APC, but this is not the case.

“They may be the party in power now, but Nigerians are fed up and want change. We are not going to stop until we get change.”

Victims call for protection of Labour Party supporters by security agencies

He, however, urged security agencies to come to their aid and help clamp down on the activities of thugs in the areas.

Reacting to the incident, the chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the Labour Party, Kayode Salako, said:

“The Labour Party and Peter Obi’s campaign is a democratic movement, and no one should be molested

“It was getting clearer by the day that the APC had officially adopted violent attacks on LP’s presidential candidate support group across the country.”

However, the Lagos state police command is yet to issue a statement regarding the attack as of the time of filing this report.

